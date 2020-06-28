Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $34,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

