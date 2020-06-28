AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.97% of AGCO worth $34,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in AGCO by 95.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in AGCO by 56.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

