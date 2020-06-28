Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Royal Gold worth $34,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

