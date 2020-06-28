Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.35% of Insight Enterprises worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 358.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 943,720 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $25,927,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $35,622,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $10,780,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $15,181,000.

Shares of NSIT opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

