Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 224.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 314,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $34,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $969,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,023,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,383 shares of company stock valued at $12,624,725 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

