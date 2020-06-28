LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $35,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.