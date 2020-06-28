Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,732 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.93% of Coty worth $36,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Coty by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after purchasing an additional 570,498 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coty by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE COTY opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

