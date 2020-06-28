Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 49,331 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,331 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -325.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.