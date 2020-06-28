Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $78,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,888 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.