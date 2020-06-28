Invesco Ltd. Sells 32,518 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $36,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 96.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $434,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 118,698 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 918.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 554,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,682,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

HAS opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

