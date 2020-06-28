Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $83,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,552 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $9.35 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. TheStreet cut Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.