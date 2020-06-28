Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Mistras Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Mistras Group news, Director James J. Forese acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $37,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos acquired 87,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $396,268.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,181,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Mistras Group Inc has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

