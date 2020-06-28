Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 450,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 2,158,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT opened at $11.04 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.