Evercore ISI Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered KB Home from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.72.
KBH opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 904,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
