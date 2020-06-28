Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $29.00

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

GFL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $694.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.