Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Amcor by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 134,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amcor by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 604,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

