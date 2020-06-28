Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 30,281 National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 33.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 339,475 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $1,015,030.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,882,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

