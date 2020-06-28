Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,049 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,490 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $12,676,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $16,507,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.83. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger bought 5,125 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 4,022 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,748.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 119,007 shares of company stock worth $1,081,559. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.