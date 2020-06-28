Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

NYSE:HT opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,082.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,227 shares of company stock worth $949,923. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

