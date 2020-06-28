Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $110,000 in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,554 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 277,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,511,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 80,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 418,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.