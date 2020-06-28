Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $109,000 Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

