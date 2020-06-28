Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $276,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.99.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

