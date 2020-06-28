Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.42 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

