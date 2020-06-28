Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $371,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after buying an additional 684,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after buying an additional 231,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

