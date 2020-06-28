Schroder Investment Management Group Has $396,000 Stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 274.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chewy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 139,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chewy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 372,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura upped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,304,973.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $275,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 784,328 shares of company stock worth $37,805,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion and a PE ratio of -69.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

