Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $18.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.