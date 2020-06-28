Schroder Investment Management Group Has $452,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1,854.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHGE opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

