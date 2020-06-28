Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1,711.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.09. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

