Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Boston Properties stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

