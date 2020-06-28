Schroder Investment Management Group Has $460,000 Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 234.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

HLT opened at $71.16 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

