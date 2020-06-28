Morgan Stanley Sells 6,089 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.97% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $2,225,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

