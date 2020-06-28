Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 711,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 447.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,545,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 526,413 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 360.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,242 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.68. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

