Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $599,000 in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

RL opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

