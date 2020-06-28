Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth about $11,893,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,220,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 137,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Fanhua Inc has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

FANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

