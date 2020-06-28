Morgan Stanley Buys 22,726 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $148.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.30. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $107.20 and a twelve month high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

