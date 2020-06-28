Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.35% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $30,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

