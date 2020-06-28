APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,719,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $8,933,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter worth $1,789,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $293.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.50 and a 200 day moving average of $297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

