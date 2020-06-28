APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 25,400 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Mongodb worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mongodb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 135,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mongodb by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,381 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,937 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,097. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $224.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.77. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $243.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.37.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

