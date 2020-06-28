APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,419 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

