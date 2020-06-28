APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 617,676 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617,676 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

