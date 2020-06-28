APG Asset Management N.V. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 701,247 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. MKM Partners cut their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

