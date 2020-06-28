APG Asset Management N.V. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $132,852,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,230,000 after purchasing an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $69.05 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

