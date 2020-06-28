APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 965,298 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $73.54 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

