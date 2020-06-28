APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 126,758 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,758 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 380,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.