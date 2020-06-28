PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of PTC worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

PTC opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,193. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

