APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires New Shares in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $277,446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $231,072,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of WY stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

