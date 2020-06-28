APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.38% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 229.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.