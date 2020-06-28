APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 226,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

HI stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

