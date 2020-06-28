APG Asset Management N.V. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 387.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Boston Properties stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

