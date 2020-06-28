APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $8.62 Million Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,514,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. ADT Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.